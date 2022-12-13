Can you get Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

Hisuian Pokémon are alternate versions of old Pokémon introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These are known as “regional” variants and have existed as a feature since Pokémon Sun and Moon. Fans are excited to see reimagined forms of their old favorites, and Growlithe was fortunate to get a new version in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Hisuian Growlithe, now an adorable Rock and Fire-type Pokémon, has hair that brushes past his face, making him quite the dapper good boy.

However, Hisuian Growlithe didn’t have much time in the spotlight. Pokémon Legends: Arceus is still a recent game, and it’s standing as a side game that has fans of these new Pokémon left in the cold. Given the recency of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, it’s fair to assume these Pokémon would be available down the line in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Is this the case?

Are Hisuian Pokémon available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Unfortunately, there are not any Hisuian Pokémon available to catch or evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. While the original Growlithe is in the game, only its standard version is. This means you cannot catch or trade a Hisuian Pokémon at this time.

This doesn’t mean Hisuian Growlithe won’t be in the game, however. Once Pokémon HOME is made available in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the floodgates of Hisuian Pokémon will open. You’ll be able to transfer over your Hisuian Growlithe, alongside other favorites such as Hisuian Zorua, Kleavor, and Wyrdeer. Other Pokémon from other generations will also be made available in the game.

Keep an eye out for when Pokémon HOME drops this Spring for a full list of what past Pokémon will be available in Scarlet and Violet.