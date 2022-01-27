Can you get non-Hisuian starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces a whole new time period to catch these monsters in and a lot of new forms of some of your favorite Pokémon. Your choices for starter Pokémon include Cyndaquil, Rowlet, and Oshawott. While these start out looking like the classic Pokémon you are familiar with in previous games, their final evolutions, Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott, have new Hisuain forms. Is there a way to get the original forms of the starters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Unfortunately, in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there is no way to get non-Hisuain forms of the starter Pokémon. Your Cyndaquil, Rowlet, or Oshawatt will look normal through their first evolution, but the final one will present them in this game’s exclusive look. You will have no choice in the matter, with no option to import the original versions from outside the game either.

This may be disappointing if you are a big fan of the original incarnation of these starters, but at the end of the day, you may end up liking the Hisuain forms as well. If you are lucky enough to catch a shiny version of the Pokémon, they do have adjusted colors to be callbacks to how their original forms look, although that may take a lot of time to get.