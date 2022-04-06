Can you make custom characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? Answered

Custom characters in the Lego Star Wars series have been around for a while. Usually, you’ve had the opportunity to create a unique feeling using various Lego brick designs. Can you make custom characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

We can confirm that you will not be able to make a customized character in the game. You can only play as one of the many playable characters from the Star Wars franchise. There are nearly 400 characters for you to pick from, a handful of them are unlocked as you play through the many Episodes. However, some of them are hidden behind side quests that you can find throughout the game. The more Episodes you complete, the more characters become available for you.

If you were looking forward to the Lego Star Wars tradition of having a customized character to run around throughout the galaxy, you might want to try one of the previous games. However, with so many characters to pick from, you could easily have a hard time having a favorite character to use throughout the Galaxy Free Play mode. You’ll have the best time finding your favorite characters by completing the story missions and unlocking all planets.