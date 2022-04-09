Can you play local co-op in Don’t Starve Together?
But can you play together together?
Remember the days of old when you brought all your friends over for the weekend and played games together on the same console/screen? While those days might seem far away, there are still some games that you can play together via local co-op.
Luckily, Don’t Starve Together is one of those games. Before starting your adventure, there should be a prompt on the main menu to have someone else join you via local co-op. It’s as simple as pressing one button and won’t require them to have their own version of the game.
If you’re playing on a PC version of the game, then there is no local co-op available. If you buy the game on a platform like Steam, the developers Klei give you an extra free copy of the game to give to a friend. You can’t play on the same system, but if your friend has a laptop of any kind, they should be able to download Don’t Starve Together as it’s not a very technically challenging game.
Local co-op is available on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch versions of Don’t Starve Together. The game itself is also playable via an online connection or can be played solo.