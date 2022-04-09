Is Don’t Starve Together cross-platform/crossplay?

Since it was released in 2013, Don’t Starve has been ported to many different platforms and consoles. Don’t Starve is still going strong nine years after release, and the multiplayer expansion is coming to Switch in a few days. If you already own Don’t Starve Together on one console, but your friends play on another, you may be wondering if you can game together via cross-platform play.

The short answer is no, Don’t Starve Together is not cross-platform across its systems. Even in 2022, Klei has yet to implement the feature on any platform. Back in 2018, when the Don’t Starve Mega Pack was released, Klei said in a Twitter post that implementing cross-play would be “we are unable to support different platforms playing with each other at this time due to platform restrictions.”

They explained that because the PC version has so many mods, and because each console version is so different, creating updates for the game would be difficult. Don’t Starve Together would be the perfect game for cross-play, but Klei understands their infrastructure and what they can do behind the scenes.

When Klei announced the release date for the Nintendo Switch version of Don’t Starve, it also revealed that there would be shared unlocks across each version of the game. Each account could share skins, drops, characters, plant registry, crockpot recipes, and Klei rewards across all participating platforms. It’s not quite cross-play, but it is something.