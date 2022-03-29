Can you play MLB The Show 22 early on Xbox Game Pass?

Although MLB The Show has come to Xbox Game Pass for two years in a row, the games’ special editions have yet to make an appearance on the subscription service. It has been a huge blow to Game Pass owners, considering these versions offer early access and additional online content. Well, it now appears there is one way to gain early access to MLB The Show 22 on Game Pass, but there is a catch or two.

To fans’ surprise, Microsoft has quietly released an Early Access Bundle for MLB The Show 22 on the Xbox digital storefront that is exclusively tailored to Game Pass owners. This bundle includes four-day early access to the full game, two Gold Choice Packs, 10 Show Packs, one Ballplayer Pack, double daily login rewards, and 10,000 Stubs. Because it is priced at $49.99, the bundle does not include ownership of the game, so we only recommend this to those with an active Game Pass subscription.

If this bundle is purchased, the game will then become available to you on Game Pass on April 1, rather than April 5. While we don’t have the exact breakdown of what the Diamond Dynasty packs will contain, the game has revealed legends like Randy Johnson and Dontrelle Willis as just a few of the new faces you’ll be seeing in the mode.

