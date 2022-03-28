MLB The Show 22 features over 150 Legends, including Randy Johnson

PlayStation has revealed that there will be over 150 playable Legends in baseball sim MLB The Show 22. This high number of Legends includes the previously-confirmed “The Big Unit” Randy Johnson and “The Big Piece” Ryan Howard.

MLB The Show 22’s lineup of Legends is set to be stacked when the game releases on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on April 5. On top of the previously announced inclusion of Randy Johnson and Ryan Howard, Sony San Diego Studio has confirmed “The D-Train” pitcher Dontrelle Willis will be in the game’s online Diamond Dynasties mode.

Taking to Twitter, PlayStation released a short teaser trailer showcasing a selection of the baseball Legends that will be in MLB The Show 22. Take a look at the video below to see if you recognize any of them. We spotted who looks to be Justin Morneau in the trailer, at least.

From Randy Johnson to Dontrelle Willis, MLB The Show 22 has more than 150 Legends for you to find and create a dominating squad.



Step up to the plate April 5: https://t.co/BzzTzKCSAv pic.twitter.com/kZdlHxHe0U — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 28, 2022

When MLB The Show 22 finally releases on all platforms listed above, we will find out exactly which Legends are in the game. We do know for now, though, that the series’ legendary commentary team has changed, with Jon “Boog” Sciambi and Chris Singleton taking over from Matt Vasgersian (who has provided his commentary since MLB 06: The Show.