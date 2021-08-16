Can you play Splitgate in splitscreen?

Playing games with a friend is one of the best ways to experience any game. In the past, many shooter games included a splitscreen mode so you could work cooperatively with a friend, even in online modes. Splitgate has taken off as a popular online shooter to play with your friends. Taking down an enemy team with a friend will help you enjoy the game much longer than playing solo. With this in mind, does Splitgate have splitscreen functionality?

Unfortunately for people who enjoy playing games with someone on the same couch, Splitgate does not have splitscreen. There is nowhere in the game to connect multiple controllers, and only one person can play on a console at a time. If you want to play with a friend, you will have to invite them to your party online.

Splitgate has had many comparisons to Halo, which more times than not has allowed splitscreen play in online games, but unfortunately, they do not emulate the Halo experience in this way. While Splitgate does not have splitscreen functionality, that does not mean it can never have it in the future. The game is a free online game, so they will update it as time goes on. Hopefully, at one of those points, there will be a splitscreen inclusion for the people that want it.