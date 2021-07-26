Can you play Tribes of Midgard solo?

Tribes of Midgard will have you running around attempting to gather up resources to protect your village’s Seed of Yggdrasil to ensure you’re ready for the next wave of monsters bent on attacking your village. The developers of the game, Norsfell Games, promote multiplayer sessions containing 10 players where they’re jumping into the game to work together, but are these numbers required? This guide will detail if you can play Tribes of Midgard solo or if it is purely a multiplayer experience.

Tribes of Midgard is not a multiplayer required game, and you do not have to gather up to nine other players to join the game with you. It also means you do not have to jump into a lobby with nine other strangers you don’t know to play the game. Instead, you can play Tribes of Midgard by yourself and protect your Seed of Yggdrasil without interacting with other players.

In the background, the game is auto-scaling, which means if another player joins your session, it will adjust the enemies and resources to fit all of the players joining you. Thus, you can play with several other players simultaneously, and the maximum is 10 players total for an entire session. You can imagine the enemies will be quite difficult at this level, compared to if you were playing by yourself. But if you have 10 players working together, you can overcome the toughest challenges Tribes of Midgard can throw at you.

