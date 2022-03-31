Can you replay or choose journeys in Weird West?

Weird West is built around five different chapters, much like how the Dishonored games send you against targets in a series of missions — a lot of the same developers worked on both games, after all. Weird West’s five chapters, aka journeys, put you in the shoes of the Bounty Hunter, Pigman, Protector, Werewolf, and Oneirist. Each of them takes on quests and makes big decisions as the story continues. Once you’ve completed one journey, you’re on to the next in the aforementioned order. But what if you want to replay a journey or choose a different outcome?

The short answer is, you can’t. Weird West’s story depends on the choices you make — it’s really exciting to see the consequences of your actions come back in later chapters. From a technical perspective, you can understand how replaying chapters would mess with all the branching quests moments too. “Actions have consequences,” as one of the tooltips says, allowing you to fudge that would go against developer Wolfeye Studios’ philosophy with this game.

That said, there’s nothing stopping you from returning to an earlier save file and making different decisions in a new run. Remember that you’ll have to continue forward from that point to see the results of your new choices — you can’t just go back to where you were and expect things to be changed. Fans of Dragon Ball Z’s Future Trunks arc exactly know what that’s like.