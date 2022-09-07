Can you save Shirli in Tower of Fantasy? Answered

Your time in Tower of Fantasy will have you encountering no shortage of anime girls as you progress through levels and the story. One of the first people you meet is a girl named Shirli who becomes an early game friend before overloading her suppressor in a ravager attack and undergoing the irreversible aberration mutation. It appears that she is bound for death. Is there anyway to save Shirli from this fate?

Can Shirli be saved in Tower of Fantasy?

While it appears that Shirli is going to be put to death or fully succumb to mutating, she does not actually die, but everything that happens to her can not be prevented because all updates are made through cutscenes. Her brother Zeke takes her to the Heirs of Aida and she eventually becomes a cyborg Angel of Clemency named Nemesis. You will fight her at one point in the story, but do not fully kill her.

While you will fight her, Shirli’s Nemesis form is one of the Simulacra you can obtain, so if you are a fan, you can sport her look.

It is not very often that large MMORPGs allow players to actively change many aspects of the story, especially involving one of their main characters, so it’s not surprising that Shirli’s fate can not be altered through your actions. While some people likely would have appreciated a chance to be the hero for the innocent girl they are introduced to right away when they start the game, this is not the kind of game to do that. The game has a story it is telling you, the only input you have is how you reach the end of it.