How to find and complete the Lepus Constellation Telescope Puzzle in Tower of Fantasy

You walked around the beautiful sights Aesperia and found a beautiful telescope that shines from a distance. This is one of the constellation telescopes that is scattered through Navia. If the one you are looking at right now shows the Lepus constellation, then this is the guide you were looking for. Here is how to find the Lepus Constellation Telescope Puzzle and complete it in Tower of Fantasy with just a few pointers.

Where to find and how to complete the Lepus Constellation Telescope Puzzle

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lepus Constellation Telescope Puzzle is hidden right beside a small stronghold in southern Navia. It is situated right on the cliff behind this tower/stronghold. If you are not sure, just look at the image above, find the selected small stronghold and click Go. You will now be guided toward the location. Once you are there, avoid the two guards in front of the structure and go behind it. This is where you will find the telescope.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To solve Tower of Fantasy’s Lepus Constellation Telescope Puzzle, you will have to match the corresponding orange and blue dots to form the constellation shown in the image above. Compared to the other ones, this one is extremely easy, as every blue dot needs to connect with only one orange dot. To finish the puzzle, just connect the blue dots to the closest orange dots, as seen in the picture. If you’re on a PC, don’t forget to reset after you make each line.

For every Constellation Telescope Puzzle you complete around the Navia region, Tower of Fantasy will reward you with a Black nucleus and some EXP. You can now go to the Special Orders and get yourself a new Simulacra.