Can you solo Battle of Dazar’alor in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Answered

World of Warcraft’s Battle for Azeroth expansion may have had a rocky start, but shaped up to be a fun experience by the end of the adventure. Battle for Azeroth featured some of the greatest raid content in the MMO’s more recent lifespan, and had a lot of interesting mounts and rewards to collect. The Battle of Dazar’alor raid introduced during patch 8.1 was an epic battle unique in the fact that it allowed players to walk in the other factions’ shoes for a time via two unique experiences to the encounters. This raid also brought some fantastic rewards, so it’s no surprise that you are here wanting to solo it several years later. Much of the Battle of Dazar’alor raid is soloable in Dragonflight on certain difficulties, but there are some roadblocks along the way.

Solo Battle for Azeroth raids for mounts in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Image via Activision Blizzard

One of the most substantial reasons anyone solos older raids is to have a chance at some rare mounts that they missed out on during the expansion. Battle of Dazar’alor features two very unique mounts to collect, G.M.O.D. and the Glacial Tidestorm mount. G.M.O.D is able to be farmed on any raid difficulty, but the Glacial Tidestorm is only available from the cache after defeating Jaina Proudmoore on Mythic difficulty.

Farming Battle for Dazar’alor as a solo player is possible, but it is quite the headache at the moment. There are several hard roadblocks throughout the raid, and while most fights aren’t lethal, they take a lot of time and patience to solo. Some of the early fights are easily doable as a tank if there are some transmog options you want to farm, but fights further in will require getting help on encounters that are impossible to solo at the moment.

Solo Battle of Dazar’alor for G.M.O.D in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

If you wish to solo Battle of Dazar’alor for G.M.O.D., there are several ways that this is possible. While G.M.O.D. normally is a rare drop on the Mekkatorque encounter on Normal, Heroic, and Mythic difficulties, it also has a chance to drop from defeating Jaina Proudmoore on Raid Finder difficulty. Wing Three of Battle of Dazar’alor Raid Finder (titled Victory or Death for Horde and Might of the Alliance for Alliance) can be queued for via two NPCs:

Kiku for Alliance players is located at coordinates (X:74, Y:14) in the Boralus inn.

Eppu for Horde players is located at coordinates (X:68, Y:33) inside the Great Seal of Dazar’alor.

This portion has three encounters that are all able to be soloed. It is a slow process, but nothing is too lethal in these fights as a tank specced class. One thing to watch out for is to constantly be moving to avoid being chain-stunned by the adds during the Mekkatorque encounter.

Soloing Battle of Dazar’alor is possible, especially for tanks, on normal and above, but there is one major roadblock along the way. The Conclave of the Chosen fight is not possible to solo on most classes because of a mechanic in the fight that silences you completely, preventing all abilities from being cast unless dispelled. The catch here is that even with a dispel, you can’t dispel yourself while silenced. Should you skip by this encounter, you also run into the Mekkatorque encounter being tediously slow due to not being able to address the annoying adds. Farming G.M.O.D. currently is best done on Raid Finder, which is tedious but doable.

Related: All target dummy locations in Valdrakken in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Solo Battle of Dazar’alor on Mythic difficulty for the Glacial Tidestorm mount in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

The Glacial Tidestorm mount is even more of a challenge than farming G.M.O.D. because it involves getting through the previously mentioned roadblocks while also dealing with new mechanics and higher amounts of damage and health pools. At the moment it is not advised to farm this mount as a solo player because it is basically not possible without sheer luck or clever tricks. While some of these encounters will get easier as Dragonflight introduces better gear, there are a few that will remain a hard wall until Blizzard nerfs the actual abilities.