All target dummy locations in Valdrakken in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s major hub in the Dragon Isles is a city called Valdrakken. While most city hubs are relatively compact, Valdrakken is massive and filled with a variety of useful things to find. There is a barber shop, bank, profession ward, and even an auction house. Players who wish to learn a class or test their DPS, survivability, and healing can also seek out the MMO’s useful punching bags, the target dummies. Every major city has them, and Valdrakken is no exception. If you wish to find target dummies in Valdrakken, we can show you where to go.

Where are the Valdrakken target dummies in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

The Valdrakken target dummies are found on the western side of the city inside a building called the Gladiator’s Refuge. The entrance is located across from the Obsidian Enclave at coordinates (X:41, Y:44). The building has a long hallway that stretches into a vast open circular room, and is home to a lot of the expansion’s PvP vendors as well. Players also come to this place to upgrade gear using conquest or valor.

The target dummies are spread all around this room. On the left side of the room, you can find solo target dummies for testing single-target healing, tanking, and DPS. On the right side of the room, there are target dummies in a group for testing multi-target damage, healing, and tanking. There are also dummies that let you test your damage in PvP scenarios here.

DPS target dummies are the most utilized as they let you beat on them to learn rotations and damage variations without pesky mechanics or being attacked in return. Tanking target dummies will hit back, allowing you to practice your mitigation and survivability. Healing target dummies sit at low health thresholds so you can heal them to your heart’s content to test healing rotations and output.