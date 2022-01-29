As you explore Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll find space-time distortions popping up throughout the game. The Pokémon you can find in these locations are rare, and you can’t find them outside of any other location in the game. Tracking these down is tough, and making sure you’re in the middle when they activate to find the Pokémon can be challenging. Can you spawn space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Unfortunately, the space-time distortions you find in Pokémon Legends: Arceus are random events. There’s no way to activate them, summon them, or have them spawn while you’re exploring an area. These are unexpected events that appear on your map when they happen. All you have to do is find them on the map and wait for them to activate. There’s a distinct difference between a space-time distortion charging up and one that is activated.

You’re better off roaming an area, waiting for them to spawn, than trying any method to force them. We recommend searching in places where you need to expand your Pokédex or running around with Pokémon, who still have research tasks for you to complete. The space-time distortion events all boil down to chance, so don’t worry too much about trying to force them.