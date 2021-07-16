Can you trade Meloetta in Pokémon Go?

Trading with another player in Pokémon Go is always a worthwhile investment, especially if the two of you can benefit in the exchange. For those who will miss out on Pokémon Go Fest 2021, Meloetta, the Melody Pokémon, is making its debut. It will be available to everyone who purchases a ticket. It will first be available during the event, and it will release for everyone to acquire several months after. But many players may want to grab Meloetta to add to their collection, especially if another player can grab the ticket for them. So, is it possible to trade Meloetta in Pokémon Go with other players?

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to do that. If you have Meloetta in your collection, you cannot exchange it with another player in the game. Mythical Pokémon are banned from trades, even if there are increased Special Trades happening in the game. The same goes for Pokémon like Melmetal or Mew. You have to complete the challenge or purchase the exclusive ticket the Pokémon releases in and capture it yourself.

It’s an unfortunate development, but for many Pokémon Go players, this type of thing has been known for quite some time. It happens with every Mythical Pokémon. Luckily, you can still trade legendary and shiny Pokémon with other players, even if it costs a bunch of Stardust to make it happen.

Don’t fret if you missed out on catching Meloetta during Pokémon Go Fest 2021. You will have a chance at a later day to catch it, similar to when Victinni was released for Pokémon Go Fest 2020 and later became available to all players through a Special Research quest.