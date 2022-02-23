Can you turn off inventory notifications in Steam? Answered

When Valve added Community Items to Steam, it opened up a marketplace for players to sell trading cards or any extra copies of an item they may have gotten in a game like Team Fortress 2 or Spiral Knights. This opened up an avenue for players to make an extra bit of money on the side or obtain badges to display on their profiles.

While the addition of these items is nice, the same can’t be said for the pop-ups. If you were to open a game that has recently added trading cards, you’ll end up receiving three to five notifications from Steam saying you have a trading card waiting in your inventory. The notification can get especially annoying when you’re in the middle of your game and having that notification pop up could ruin your immersion.

Unfortunately, there is no way to turn off inventory notifications. If you go to the Notification settings on Steam, you’ll only see options to turn off pop-ups for new chat messages. Even when we turned on Do Not Disturb mode, which will turn off pop-ups and sounds, we still received a notification saying we received a new trading card in our Steam inventory.