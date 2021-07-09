Can you upgrade to Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PS5 for free?

During Sony’s July State of Play presentation, a new trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut was revealed. It was announced through said trailer that the Director’s Cut version will release on September 24 for PlayStation 5. This remastered version will come with plenty of new content such as weapons, equipment and vehicles, a Firing Range, a Fragile Circuit racing mode and other modes, new missions and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and UI enhancements. And all the Half-Life and Cyberpunk 2077 content that was released for PC will also make its way to the PS5 version.

There are also plenty of PS5 exclusive features: DualSense haptic feedback, bespoke adaptive trigger resistance, 3D audio, near-instant load times, and two modes — Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS or Fidelity Mode in native 4K, both which support HDR and ultra-wide. However, there is one question that remained unanswered until now: whether those who own the PlayStation 4 version can upgrade for free.

Image via Sony

According to the official PlayStation blog, those with the original PS4 version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut can purchase the PS5 Death Stranding Director’s Cut Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade for $10 (€10). And all saved data from the PS4 version is completely transferable to the PS5 version, which means that players can jump in from where they left off and access all the brand new content once they unlock it.