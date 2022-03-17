There will be multiple spells for your witch or wizard to learn in Hogwarts Legacy as they study to become a proficient student of magic. With so many spells to pick, selecting which ones fit your playstyle might feel overwhelming. From the movies and books, there are also Unforgivable Curses that the darker characters frequently use. Can you use Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy?

After watching the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play hosted by PlayStation, we did see one of the player characters using the most fearsome Unforgivable Curse of all, Avada Kedvara. Should this spell land against an opponent, it kills them on contact. While we did see this curse, we did not see the other two Unforgivable Curses, the Cruciatus Curse and the Imperius Curse. However, the Avada Kedvara spell is usually hinted at being the worst of the trio.

We don’t know how your character can go about learning these dangerous spells, but it is hinted that you can choose to go down a darker path as the story progresses. How this works out was not explored, but it is interesting to see that these spells are available to you, should you meet specific requirements as you progress through the game.