All companions and friends in Hogwarts Legacy, and how to befriend them

While you are the main character of Hogwarts Legacy, that does not mean you are the only person patrolling the halls of the school of witchcraft and wizardry. While there are some people you won’t interact with, some will show up and be by your side in certain missions. Here are all of the companions in Hogwarts Legacy and how to make them your friend.

Who are all of the companions in Hogwarts Legacy?

Natsai Onai

Natsai Onai, or Natty for short, is a Gryffindor student who loves adventure. She is a transfer student from the Ugandan school, Uagadou, and her mother is the Divination professor. You will first meet her when you enter Charms, where she will offer you a seat next to her. You will then play a mini-game against her as you learn how to use Accio.

Natty is a talented witch, who is capable of casting spells without a wand because that is how most people did it at Uagadou. You can choose her early on as a partner in Crossed Wands duels.

Poppy Sweeting

Poppy Sweeting is a Hufflepuff who loves magical beasts. She grew up with parents who were poachers, but she is no longer connected to them, living with her grandmother outside of Hogwarts. You will meet her in Beasts class where she will teach you various things about creatures.

Sebastian Sallow

Sebastian Sallow is a Slytherin student who has a knack for duels. Your first meeting with him will be in Defense Against the Dark Arts, where you will get your first taste of one-on-one dueling. After defeating him, you earn his respect and he helps you infiltrate the Restricted Section in the library.

Sebastian is a bit of a troublemaker, but he definitely has talent. His motivations also have a good cause, with all of it being rooted to his sister’s illness. He also is your source for learning the Unforgivable Curses in the game.

We have also heard about a potential Ravenclaw companion named Amit, but we have not met him in our game yet. We will update this article when we know more.