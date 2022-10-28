Can you watch Netflix with friends on Discord? Answered

Discord is a fantastic service for helping people connect, setting up gaming sessions, broadcasting live streams, as well as creating thriving communities. But some people may be wondering if it is a helpful tool to set up a watch party to binge a new series or check out the latest movies, and will likely ask: Can you watch Netflix with friends on Discord? We have the answer for you, and we also have all the details you need to set up your next Netflix party using Discord.

How to set up a Netflix watch party through Discord

To put it simply, yes, you can stream Netflix through Discord, but it requires a couple of steps in order to do it. First, you’ll need to have Discord installed and ready to use, and a server you can stream to. This can be one you create or one you are a part of. Open Netflix on your browser of choice and get your movie or show ready, and head back to Discord. You’ll want to open your User Settings and find your way to Activity settings towards the bottom of the list.

Once you have found the Activity settings, click on Registered Games and you’ll see a list of your games that can be streamed through Discord. You should have a black box saying No game detected, and right underneath a small Add it! link. Click this link and a new drop-down menu will appear, scroll through until you find the browser that you are using to run Netflix. Select it, click on Add Game, and you should see the browser added to your list. Now you are ready to share your screen and stream some Netflix.

Screenshot via Gamepur

To do this, go to your server, and in the bottom left by your name and settings icon, you should see a small monitor icon. Click this icon and a menu will appear where you need to select the browser that is running Netflix, where you want to stream in the server, the stream resolution, and the frame rate. Once you have sorted your settings, click Go Live and a preview will appear showing your stream, and you should be all set. From here, anyone who can access the channel you are streaming can view your Netflix stream.

How to set up a Netflix watch party through Discord on mobile

The process is a little different if you want to stream from a mobile device. Open Discord and Netflix on your mobile, go to Discord and select the server you want to stream to. Join a voice channel, and swipe up to reveal some settings and you will see Share Screen, this will share your entire mobile screen. Open up Netflix and get your show ready and you are good to go. As mentioned, anyone with access to the channel is able to join and view your stream.