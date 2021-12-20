Century: Age of Ashes Packs Explained

Developer Playwing has added a set of starter packs to Century: Age of Ashes. However, it’s not entirely clear which pack offers the best deal for those players just starting their dragon dogfighting journey. This guide explains what each pack contains to help you make an informed decision as to which is best for you.

Fellow Pack

The Fellow Pack is the cheapest pack at $42.42/£32.09, but it also offers the least to get you started. This pack contains the following.

One Epic dragon for the Marauder class: Syggian Freinges

One Epic dragon for the Windguard class: Svingrinen Storm

Two Legendary helmets

Two Epic weapons

1,000 Gems

One 3-day XP booster

One exclusive Legendary banner

One exclusive Legendary player title

One exclusive Legendary player icon

One exclusive Legendary player background

Zealot Pack

The Zealot Pack is the mid-range pack costing $53.13/£40.19. This pack offers the best deal but doesn’t have as many exclusive items as the Arisen Pack. However, it does include everything from the Fellow Pack, ensuring you still get all of the content from that offer.

All Fellow Pack cosmetics

One Epic rider item set for the Phantom class

2,000 Gems

One 14-day XP Booster

Two exclusive Legendary banners

Two exclusive Legendary player titles

Two exclusive Legendary player icons

Two exclusive Legendary backgrounds

Arisen Pack

The Arisen Pack contains everything from both the Fellow and Arisen Packs. At $63.70/£48.19, it’s the most expensive pack by far, but it also offers the most for players willing to invest in the game seriously.