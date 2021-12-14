Is Century: Age of Ashes free to play?

Century: Age of Ashes is a competitive multiplayer game that lets you take to the sky on your very own dragon. The aerial combat-focused game has been fairly well-received thus far, and developer Playwing has assured players that more content is coming in the future. Thankfully, the game is also free to play, meaning that whether you’re looking to take a test flight or spread your wings right away, you can do so at no monetary cost.

You can partake in the game’s multiplayer without dropping a cent, but there are also microtransactions available if you wish to purchase in-game extras. Luckily, the game isn’t pay-to-win, as you can only purchase cosmetics via in-game purchases.

There are a few premium DLC bundles you can pay for if you have both the money and desire to do so. These include the Wyvern Founder’s Pack, priced at $19.99; the Leviathan Founder’s Pack, priced at $39.99; and the Behemoth Founder’s Pack, priced at $59.99. Each bundle includes a variety of in-game cosmetics, a certain number of Gems — the game’s premium in-game currency — alongside an experience point booster. The higher the price of the bundle you purchase, the more in-game extras you acquire. Of course, choosing to purchase any one of these is entirely optional, as the core game itself is free.

If you’re looking for guidance on using the game’s Hunter’s Mark ability, fixing the game’s DX12 error, or using the Drakepiercer power-up, check out our guide coverage on Century: Age of Ashes.