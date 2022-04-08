Chernobylite – PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S resolution, ray-tracing, and performance targets

Less than a year after its original PC and console release, Chernobylite is getting a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrade on April 21. Our guide details what kind of upgrades you should expect on current-gen consoles.

The following enhancements apply to the PlayStation 5 version, with the Xbox Series consoles yet to be detailed at the time of writing. This guide will updated with Xbox Series S enhancements once that information is provided, as well as if there are any discrepancies between the PS5 and Series X.

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S enhancements

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of Chernobylite offer a resolution mode and a performance mode. The resolution mode targets a dynamic 4K resolution with a 30 FPS cap. It also offers improved texture quality, shadows, and environment detail over the last-gen console versions. This mode also includes ray-tracing.

The performance mode, on the other hand, drops down to a native 1080p resolution with a 60 FPS cap. This mode promises an overall higher graphical fidelity than resolution mode, akin to the ultra graphics preset on PC.

Both of Chernobylite’s modes benefit from faster loading times.

PlayStation 5-specific features

Chernobylite also makes use of the PlayStation 5’s more unique features. Beyond compatibility for PlayStation Activity Cards, users can expect haptic feedback support. The game will also utilize adaptive triggers to differentiate between weapons, along with making use of the controller speaker for certain sound effects.