Chernobylite gets current-gen console support alongside PC Enhanced Edition this April

While Chernobylite released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this past September alongside the announcement of six DLC packs, fans are getting more than expected. Previously mentioned in Farm 51’s content roadmap, we now have an April 21 release date for Chernobylite: Enhanced Edition.

This enhanced visual presentation is launching on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 alongside the PC version, which also coincides with the Blue Flames DLC. The update will add ray tracing in addition to enhancing the general visual fidelity on PC and consoles. This upgrade is free across all platforms.

The console versions of Chernobylite will introduce two performance profiles. There’s a dynamic 4K 30 FPS mode as well as a 1080p 60 FPS mode that utilizes, “ultra details” according to the publisher’s blog post. The wording makes it unclear which profile gets the ray tracing support, or whether a form of ray tracing is available on both.

PS5 owners get a few extra goodies. Sony’s console is the only version with a physical edition, but there are also PS5 specific features. Chernobylite will make use of the DualSense’s adaptive triggers and advanced rumble alongside support for the PlayStation Activity Cards. While some developers have started advertising quick resume support on Xbox Series X/S, the feature was not mentioned in the publisher’s post.