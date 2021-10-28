How to gain Hope XP and increase your profile rank in Darkest Dungeon 2

Thematically, Hope is what burns brightly in a land of horrors in Darkest Dungeon 2. In practical terms, though, Hope is just a fancy term for experience points or XP. Here’s our guide to help you gain more Hope XP to increase your profile rank in Darkest Dungeon 2.

Hope XP rewards from tasks and completions

There are several ways for you to earn Hope XP in Darkest Dungeon 2. Funnily enough, the only time you’ll probably see this on your screen, outside of completion panels, is when you select which zone to go to next. There are times when you receive Hope XP as a reward for completing a task, such as avoiding a point of interest (i.e., the Hoarder) or only engaging in one resistance encounter.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, there are a plethora of ways that you’ll earn these points:

Leagues traveled (how far you traveled on your Stagecoach)

Items discarded

Regions/zones completed

Forgotten Shrines visited

Battles won

Goals cleared (the tasks mentioned above)

Bonus for beating the end boss

Bonus for a full clear victory

With a bit of luck, you should have a decent run. You’ll be able to amass thousands of Hope XP in Darkest Dungeon 2. In turn, you’ll increase your profile rank immensely. This way, you’ll unlock additional characters and items that can appear during your future attempts.