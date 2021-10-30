All Man-at-arms skills and Hero Shrine battles in Darkest Dungeon 2

Barristan, the Man-at-arms is one of the characters available by default in Darkest Dungeon 2. Like all other characters, he only has five skills at the start. However, you can unlock more by visiting Hero Shrines. Here’s our guide to help you unlock all Man-at-arms skills and complete Hero Shrine battles in Darkest Dungeon 2.

First visit: A Premature Promotion

This is a short narration of Barristan’s past. You’ll receive Bellow, a skill that debuffs all enemies by reducing their speed and removing riposte.

Second visit: A Leader of Men

This is a unique battle. Barristan is leading a group of soldiers and you have various abilities that you can use. As far as we know, this will always lead to a defeat. Thankfully, you’ll receive another skill, Stand Fast, which bolsters your defense for a couple of turns.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Third visit: One Eye Open

This is another narration. You’ll receive Retribution, one of the best Man-at-arms skills in Darkest Dungeon 2. This causes Barristan to taunt enemies and activate riposte. He’ll be able to counter the hits made against him.

Fourth visit: Ghosts of the Past

This is a unique battle where Barristan faces off against the spirits of his lost comrades. You can use Rest In Peace to deal a lot of damage. When a ghost dies, it’ll leave behind a coffin. You can cast Honor the Dead on the coffin to remove Stress pips.

When you’re done, you’ll receive Courageous Abandon. It deals additional damage if Barristan is guarded against attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fifth visit: In The Trenches

This is the final narration of Barristan’s past. You’ll receive two skills:

Command – Gives the target a strength token and removes blindness.

Strategic Withdrawal – Attack an enemy, remove its combo token, and cause Barristan to move backward. When upgraded with a Mastery Point, it also heals if Barristan is at Death’s Door, while adding a speed token.