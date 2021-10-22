All Darkrai weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

Darkrai is returning to five-star raids in Pokémon Go for the Halloween Mischief event, specifically the second part. You can find it in five-star raids from October 22 to 31. During these raids, there is a chance that Darkrai will be a shiny version, and you can also capture one that knows the charged move sludge bomb. However, before you can capture it, you will have to beat it in the raid. In this guide, we’re going to detail all of Darkrai’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it.

Darkrai weaknesses

Darkrai is a Dark-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type attacks, but it is resistant against Dark, Ghost, and Psychic-type moves. There are multiple Pokémon that can effectively use Fairy-type moves, especially with the addition of Zacian and Zamazenta to Pokémon Go.

Best Pokémon to counter Darkrai

The best Pokémon to counter Darkrai will be Lucario, Zacian, and Togekiss.

Luciario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. It has the benefit of being a Steel-type for this raid, making it more resistant, but the Lucario’s Fighting-type makes it more resistant to its Dark-type attacks. The best moveset you can have on Lucario for this raid is the fast move counter and the charged moves close combat and aura sphere.

The next Pokémon is the legendary Zacian, a Fairy-type Pokémon. Zacian is one of the more recent legendary Pokémon to join the game, and it’s an ideal choice to use against Darkrai. The best moveset Zacian can use during this raid is the fast move quick attack, and the charged moves play rough and wild charge.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend you use is Togekiss, a Fairy and Flying-type. Togekiss is one of the more widely used Pokémon for the Master League, which means plenty of trainers eager to add another legendary Pokémon to their collection should already have it or are working on one. The moveset to teach Togekiss is the fast move charm and the charged moves dazzling gleam and aerial ace.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon to use in this raid. These are the other choices we highly recommend for this five-star battle.

Gardevoir

Genesect

Heracross

Mega Beedrill

Mega Houndoom

Mega Lopunny

Sirfetch’d

Sylveon

Toxicroak

After defeating Darkrai, you’ll have a chance to capture it. There is a possibility it will be a shiny version.