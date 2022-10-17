Deadly Sins: Retribution Race tier List – The best Deadly Sins player races

While playing Deadly Sins: Retribution, the race you acquire will be instrumental in your progression in the game. Although every race in the game is somewhat viable, it’s fair to say that some are simply better than others. Hence, we’ve put together a tier list ranking every race in Deadly Sins: Retribution so you can prioritize the correct ones.

Related: 75 great Roblox user name ideas for girls

Best races in Deadly Sins: Retribution

Tier Race S Deity, Curse A Royal Demon, Demon B Goddess C Fairy D Human

One of the recent additions to the game, the Deity race, has taken the meta by storm. It is essentially a buffed version of the Goddess race, which in itself is a strong race. Deity users can awaken the Goddess’s eyes which boosts the magical damage. They can also effectively self-heal themselves, making them truly self-sufficient. Finally, Deity users have access to pair of wings, which also increases magic damage.

The Reverse Curse technique available to Curse users provides significant healing. On the other hand, Crescent Cut and Crescent Cleaver are two damage-based moves available to a Curse user. Crescent Cut allows the user to slash forward, dealing major damage in the process, whereas Crescent Cleaver makes numerous slashes appear around the user that deals damage to anyone near the character.

Before the addition of the recent races, Demon was widely considered the best race in the game. It has access to three moves Demon Mark 1, Demon Mark 2, and Demon Wings 1 . Demon Mark 1 boosts physical damage, magical damage, and physical armor, which means you’ll be more durable in the battles. Tier 2 provides the same buff but of greater strength. Finally, Demon Wings 1, as the name suggests, grants the users a pair of wings allowing them to be airborne.

Other than the races mentioned above, it’s not worth prioritizing the remaining races. However, that’s not to say that other races aren’t viable. Once maxed, any race is capable of dishing out insane damage and basically carrying you through the game.