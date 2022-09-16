Destiny 2 Forgiveness God Rolls – PvE and PvP

In Destiny 2, sidearms can be hit or miss, but they’re a reliable secondary weapon if you need to switch to another gun when your primary runs out of ammunition. The Forgiveness is a superb sidearm that will serve you well in PvE and PvP encounters, making your enemies think twice if they plan to try and corner you during a fight. You want to optimize its strengths by creating the best combination of perks. This guide covers the Forgiveness god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Forgiveness

You will have a chance to loot the Forgiveness by participating in Trials of Osiris matches. Here, you will be battling against other Guardians in three-on-three matches. These are competitive battles where every bullet and every life counts. After completing enough matches, you will earn a Trials engram, and there’s a chance the Forgiveness can be inside of it. Should you earn it, you can return to Saint-14 in the tower to ask him to decode it every time you have an engram, but it will cost a heft amount of glimmer.

Related: Destiny 2 The Inquisitor God Rolls – PvE and PvP

The Forgiveness is a powerful sidearm with decent impact and high range. You’ll want to take advantage of that by increasing the stability of this weapon, or further increasing the range if you want to hit your foes from afar. When it comes to improving this weapon using perks, some of the better ones include Demolitionist, Subsistence, Rapid Hit, Adrenaline Junkie, and Multikill Clip. For PvE, we consider Subsistence and Multikill Clip an excellent combination, or Demolitionist and Rapid Hit. When using the Forgiveness in PvP, Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie are a deadly combination.

Forgiveness stats

Impact: 56

Range: 60

Stability: 41

Handling: 39

Reload Speed: 24

Rounds per minute: 325

Magazine: 25

PvE god rolls

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Flared Magwell

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Rapid Hit

Masterwork: Reload Speed

Origin Perk: Alacrity

PvP god rolls