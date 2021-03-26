What are the Trials of Osiris map and rewards this week in Destiny 2? – February March 26, 2021

Each week, Saint-14 opens the doors of the Trails of Osiris, inviting Destiny 2 players to test their skills against each other in PvP.

The rules of Trials are simple. You want to try and go Flawless, amassing seven wins in a row, with no losses, so that you can earn some of the best loot in the game.

You can also pick up loot without going to the Lighthouse, as each week a set number of wins will get you specific items. Don’t forget, this is the first week that you can grab Trials Bounties from Saint-14, so be sure to give him a visit.

Map

This week’s map is The Burnout.

Rewards

3 wins – Messenger (Powerful)(confirmed via Bounty)

5 wins – (Powerful)

7 wins – (Pinnacle)

Flawless – (Pinnacle)

Items marked with an asterisk are predicted based on previous trends and have not been confirmed.

When does Trials start?

Trials will start each weekend, on Friday at 9 am PST, 12 pm EST.

How to compete in Trials

To take part in Trials, you will need to be at least 1210 Power and completed the Entry Pending Quest from Saint 14, and you will need to get a Trails of Osiris card. You can purchase these from Saint-14 in the Tower Hangar. He will also sell Trials bounties and passages, which as special items that will “forgive” losses in certain situations.

You can also hand in Trials Tokens to Saint-14 in exchange for special Trails Engrams.

Once you have your card, and your squad, you can start Trials from the Crucible menu in the Director by clicking on the Trials of Osiris icon. This will only be present in the Director while Trials of Osiris is live.

Trials Passages

Mercy Passage – forgives one loss.

Ferocity Passage – your third win will count as two wins, as long as you have no losses.

Confidence Passage – grants a bonus reward from the Flawless chest

Wealth Passage unlocks at five wins – earn additional Trials Tokens from completing and winning Trials matches.

Wisdom Passage – grants bonus XP from Trials wins based on the number of wins on your ticket, only kicks in after seven wins.

