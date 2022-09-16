Destiny 2 The Inquisitor God Rolls – PvE and PvP

Shotguns are some of the most aggressive weapons in Destiny 2, and The Inquisitor is no different. It’s a robust close-quarters weapon that you will want to take with you into multiple encounters, and the types of perks you have on it can make or break this weapon. There are several unique perks available for it, and some might fit your playstyle better than others. Here’s what you need to know about The Inquisitor god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get The Inquisitor

The Inquisitor will be available through Trials of Osiris engrams. You can earn these by competing in the Trials of Osiris, which is available from Friday to Tuesday, every week. When you earn enough completed matches, you can visit Saint-14 in the tower to speak with him about earning your engrams. Should you earn The Inquisitor roll, you can return to Saint-14 and he can focus any Trials engram into this weapon, but it will cost you a good amount of glimmer.

Related: Destiny 2 Burden of Guilt God Rolls – PvE and PvP

The Inquisitor will be a solid PvE and PvP shotgun. You have multiple perks benefiting you in PvE encounters, such as Subsistence, Demolitionist, Golden Tricorn, Adrenaline Junkie, Swashbuckler, and Harmony. Some good combinations will include Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie, Perpetual Motion and Swashbuckler, or Perpetual Motion and Golden Tricorn.

A common place to use a shotgun is PvP, and The Inquisitor will be no exception. You can expect to find combinations like Pepertual Motion and Opening Shot, Perpetual Motion and Swashbuckler, and Demolitionist and Adrenaline Junkie being some of the better choices for this heavy weaponry. You will want to get in close and fast to your target, and The Inquisitor has superb range, even for a shotgun, and it’s something we highly encourage you to take advantage of in the Crucible and the Trials of Osiris.

The Inquisitor stats

Impact: 70

Range: 73

Stability: 50

Handling: 76

Reload Speed: 52

Rounds per minute: 65

Magazine: 6

PvE God Rolls

Barrel: Corkscrew Rifling

Magazine: Tactical Mag

Perk 1: Subsistence

Perk 2: Golden Tricorn

Masterwork: Stability/Handling

Origin Trait: Suros Synergy

PvP God Rolls