Destiny 2 Burden of Guilt God Rolls – PvE and PvP

When it comes to using fusion rifles in Destiny 2, it can be tricky to know when you should be using them and if they’re worth your time. For those eyeing the Burden of Guilt of Saint-14’s arsenal, this is a worthwhile investment to add to your collection. It has several perk combinations that you will need to think about to utilize it for PvP encounters. This guide covers the Burden of Guilt god rolls for PvE and PvP in Destiny 2.

How to get the Burden of Guilt

You can only obtain a Burden of Guilt fusion rifle by competing in Trials of Osiris matches. You will need to complete multiple matches where you will be facing off against teams other opposing Guardians and duking it out in competitive matches. These battles are hard-won, and you might want to enter these battles with a full fireteam working with you. When you receive a Trials engram, there’s a chance the Burden of Guilt can drop from it, or you can find Saint-14 in the tower, who will focus it for you after you’ve looted it at least once.

The Burden of Guilt is a decent PvE weapon you’ll want to use against multiple enemies rushing at you. You can benefit from the Elemental Capacitor perk to use your Guardian’s subclass to benefit the weapon or Perpetual Motion if you’re consistently on the move while firing it. If you prefer using it while engaging an enemy at close range, the Swashbuckler perk is always good for PvE or PvP. Regarding PvP, the Burden of Guilt is extremely solid, with Chill Clip being one of the more widely used perks.

Burden of Guilt stats

Impact: 70

Range: 41

Stability: 39

Handling: 32

Reload Speed: 31

Charge Time: 660

Magazine: 6

PvE God rolls

Barrel: Fluted Barrel

Battery: Accelerated Coils

Perk 1: Elemental Capacitor

Perk 2: High-Impact Reserves

Masterwork: Range / Stability

Origin Trait: Alacrity

PvP God rolls