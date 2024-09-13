Devas of Creation Trello Link & Discord Server (September 2024)

Devas of Creation is an open-world Roblox Experience that sets players on an adventure. During their journey, you’ll encounter different monsters to fight and find gear to level up your character. As there are several mechanics in the game, here’s the Devas of Creation Trello link and official Discord server to help you learn about the game a lot quicker.

Recommended Videos

What is the Link for Devas of Creation Trello?

Source: Trello via Gamepur

Here’s the Devas of Creation Trello Link. There’s also a separate Trello Board for Viridis area if you’re interested. We’ve checked both of the links and confirm that they’re working as of writing this guide (September 13th, 2024).

What Information Does Devas of Creation Trello Board Contain?

Source: Trello via Gamepur

The official Devas of Creation Trello is an amazing wiki that contains everything you’d want to know about the game. You’ll first see the introductory section which contain brief info about Devas of Creation, game’s handbook and FAQ cards.

There are dedicated columns for every aspect of the game including swords, tools, daggers, bows, armors, mounts, and pets. You’ll find all the different areas of the game, their quests and enemies that inhabit them in separate columns for ease of access.

The Viridis Trello contains all the information on its different areas. Each area column has separate cards informing you about what NPCs you’ll come across and what quests they’ll give you. It’ll be easier for you to read up information on crafting stations, cooking stations and faction store.

Devas of Creation Discord Server Link

Source: Discord via Gamepur

If you’re looking to join an active community full of bustling players, here’s a link to Devas of Creation official Discord server. The server has over 60,000 active player at any given moment with total players crossing the 160,000 mark.

This is a great place if you want to chat, hangout or just host discussions in the community. The server also has dedicated text channels that keep the players updated on latest content releasing. Devas of Creation community is the backbone of this experience and we’re sure you’ll fit right in.

If you’re an avid Roblox enjoyed, I also recommend checking out Trello boards for Meta Lock, World of Stands, and Peroxide.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy