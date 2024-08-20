Peroxide Trello Link And Discord Server (August 2024)

Peroxide is a popular Roblox game inspired by the anime series Bleach. It’s an anime-styled fighting game where players battle monsters to become stronger and participate in challenging trials to unlock new abilities. If you are just starting the game, we recommend visiting the Peroxide Trello board and Discord server to learn how things work.

What’s the Peroxide Trello Link?

To visit the Peroxide Trello board, you can click on this link. This will take you to the official board, where you can find important information about the game. We tested the link on August 20, and it was working just fine. If it is not opening for you for some reason, try visiting it again after a few hours.

What Does the Peroxide Trello Board Contain?

When you first visit the Peroxide Trello board, you’ll instantly notice that its creators have done a remarkable job of organizing the information properly in different columns.

The first column offers general game info, from where you can learn about the recent changes, ranking information, basic control/mechanics, and much more. On its right, you can find a column focused on Sould Repear Progression.

As you keep going to the right, you’ll find columns for different character abilities and moves, locations, NPCs, items, accessories, in-game events, lore, perks, and much more. Overall, the board has everything that can help you become a better player in Peroxide.

Peroxide Discord Server Link

If you are interested in having a conversation with other Peroxide players, then you should join its official Discord server. Here is the Discord server link for Peroxide, which you can use to quickly access it. There are more than 470,000 members on the server, and you’ll always find over 100,000 members active. So, if there’s anything you’re confused about in the game, you can simply ask the members for assistance.

