Meta Lock Trello Link And Discord Server

Blue Lock anime-inspired Roblox experience Meta Lock lets you create characters, train them, and compete in matches against other players. If you are just starting in the game, you can get confused with how things work. Fortunately, you can use the Meta Lock Trello board and Discord server to learn new things about the game and connect with people who regularly play it.

What’s The Meta Lock Trello Link?

To access the Meta Lock Trello board, you can use this link. We tested the link on the September 9th, and it was working just fine for us.

What Does The Meta Lock Trello Board Contain?

The Meta Lock Trello board is a great resource for players. It offers a vast amount of knowledge with information properly structured inside different columns.

Through the first column, you can acquire general information about the game, credits, codes, and shop. On the right side, you can find a column about money, talents, lore characters, and more.

As you make your way to the right side of the board, you’ll come across columns focusing on weapons, flows, talents, traits, and even global top teams. Once you’ve read through everything, the game will become easier for you.

Meta Lock Discord Server Link

If you want to connect with other people who actively play Meta Lock in Roblox, then you should join the game’s Discord server. You’ll find the server filled with players who regularly play the game, and most of them will be more than happy to help you.

If you are interested in joining the Meta Lock Discord server, you can use this link. At the moment, there are more than 84,000 members in the community, and around 8,000 of them are online all the time.

