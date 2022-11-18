Diner Simulator codes (November 2022)

Managing a diner might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that is precisely what you are tasked to do in Roblox Diner Simulator. Although the task might seem easy initially, its medium to fast-paced action will keep you on your toes. Fortunately, there are codes available for the game, which, once redeemed, will net you free rewards and help you progress. Below, we’ve listed all the codes available for Diner Simulator and how you can claim them.

Related: Wild Horse Islands Codes

All Diner Simulator Codes

Active Diner Simulator Codes

These are the codes that are currently redeemable in the game.

1MILLION- Redeem the code to get 3 Lootboxes

Redeem the code to get 3 Lootboxes BETA- Redeem the code to get 500 Cookies

Redeem the code to get 500 Cookies 1KPLAYERS– Redeem the code to get 500 Cookies

Expired Diner Simulator Codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game. Regardless, we will make the necessary changes once the codes expire.

How to redeem codes in Diner Simulator

To redeem codes in Diner Simulator, click on the Upgrade (green icon) option at the bottom side of the screen. This will trigger a pop-up displaying different upgrade options. That said, at the bottom of the pop-up, you’ll see the “Enter Code” option. Select the option and enter the code to redeem the rewards.

How to find codes for Diner Simulator

Developers usually update the main description page of the Roblox Diner Simulator with codes, so make sure to keep a tab of it. You can also join the game’s Discord channel to meet fellow players and stay in touch with all the latest buzz, including fresh codes.