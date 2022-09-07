What are Titan Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In the Seek Your Treasure Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer revealed on September 7, Klawf made its debut in the series. It will appear in the Paldea region, and there will be a Titan version of the Pokémon. However, the types of titans in this trailer differ from the distinct Titan Pokémon, such as Regice, Regirock, and Registeel. Here’s what you need to know about the Titan Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about Titan Pokémon

From what we can tell, the Titan Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be the Totem Pokémon. A Totem Pokémon is two to four times greater than the average version of that Pokémon. It will appear in a distinct storyline for the series and after you’ve defeated its smaller counterparts before it. Totem Pokémon initially appeared in Pokémon Sun and Moon, and a Totem Pokémon appeared as the second step of a Trial, which was the region’s Gym Battles.

From what we can see from Seek Your Treasure Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer, the Titan Pokémon are going to be wild versions of that Pokémon. It will be a unique one you encounter while you embark on a journey to seek out the legendary Herba Mystica alongside Arven in the Path of Legends. For anyone who wishes to learn more about the legendary and mythical Pokémon in Paldea, this is likely the best route to take at the beginning to find them.

The Path of Legends is one of three distinct routes you can take in the Paldea region. The other two feature the Path of Victory Road, where you battle against the region’s Gym leaders, and the other is Starfall Street where you’ll be battling against Team Star. All these will be available for you to explore while you embark on the school-wide Treasure Hunt.

Each road comes with multiple trials and opportunities to capture unique Pokémon. If you’re looking to find Klawf and add it to your collection, the Path of Legends could be the ideal route, especially to battle against the Klawf Titan.