Do field abilities work in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In previous Pokémon games, field abilities are extremely useful in carving a pathway through the game and reaching new locations. The field abilities, also commonly associated with HMs, were used throughout the series but have steadily become less and less used as in-game mechanics for you to modify the environment. Are there field abilities you can use while playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Are there field abilities in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

In our experience, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet do not have any field abilities. Any attack or move that your Pokémon uses in battle cannot be used while you are running around in the overworld. The only thing considered a field ability are the mount upgrades you receive for Koraidon or Miraidon, the two legendary Pokémon you receive while playing through Scarlet and Violet.

Related: The 10 best Water-type Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

You’re going to unlock these mount abilities as you continue through the Path of Legends, which is where you’re going to be tackling the Titan Pokémon. These are larger Pokémon that have grown and become stronger because they have been consuming the Herba Mystica. Each time you complete one of these tasks with Arven, you’ll be feeding Koraidon or Miraidon some of the Herba Mystica, enhancing them, and unlocking these mount upgrades that give you further access to the Paldea region. There are several locations that are much easier to reach with these upgrades.

From what we can tell, outside of the mount upgrades, none of the abilities or attacks you can use in a Pokémon battle are viable for you to use in the overworld. Don’t expect to cut down a tree with any of your attacks, but feel free to rush straight at one using Koraidon or Miraidon to knock a Pokémon to the ground.