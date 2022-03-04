Do GTA V and GTA Online have cross-save/cross-progression? Answered

With Grand Theft Auto V remaining relevant for so long, the enhanced PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions may leave some of you with questions. If you happened to make the switch between platforms from one generation to the next, what happens to your GTA V and GTA Online progress?

Luckily, both the story mode and online multiplayer offer cross-saves and cross-progression across console platforms. This means that someone that owns Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One is able to transfer progress over to PlayStation 5. By extension, the same applies when moving from PlayStation 4 to Xbox Series X/S.

Practically all data carries over if you’re transitioning across ecosytems, with one caveat. As far as GTA Online currency is concerned, any cash earned through normal gameplay transfers. However, real-world purchases of the in-game currency are tied to the respective platforms’ ecosystems. For example, currency purchased on the PlayStation Store will only remain with you when transitioning from PS4 to PS5. Moving from PS4 to Series X/S will see you lose that currency you spent money on.

To transfer single player progress, you’ll need to upload your story mode data to the Rockstar Games Social Club on your last-gen console ahead of time, which can then be downloaded on PS5 or Xbox Series X/S. The GTA Online transfer is more straightforward, migrating your multiplayer progress upon booting up the game with your Rockstar Games Social Club account.