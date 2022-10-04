Do you have to buy Overwatch 2? Answered

The run-up to Overwatch 2’s launch hasn’t exactly been straightforward. There have been quite a few changes, from the decoupling of the PvP and the PvE to the reveal of some unusual new security requirements. With the general lack of clarity around what the game is and how it will be different from Overwatch 1, another question that has come up is: how, exactly, am I supposed to play this?

Do you have to buy Overwatch 2?

In short, the answer is no, you don’t have to buy Overwatch 2. Unlike Overwatch 1, the sequel is free to play for new and returning players, and it will be funded mostly with in-game purchases. The most significant of these is the new battle pass. The new system garnered some criticism when it was revealed that some of the game’s heroes will be locked, and can only be accessed by players after they progress in the battle pass. This is a big shift from Overwatch 1, which made its full roster of heroes available to every player from the start of the game.

If you do head over to the Overwatch 2 page on the battle.net website, though, you’ll see there is also an option to buy something called the Watchpoint Pack. This pack will run you $39.99, and it comes with a bundle of different in-game items like skins and currency, as well as the premium battle pass for Season 1 of the new game. In general, the Watchpoint Pack seems like a good deal only if you’re interested in the specific skins included in the bundle, since the battle pass and currency will normally only cost $30 ($10 for the pass, and $20 for the 2,000 Overwatch Coins.)