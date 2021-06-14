Do you lose progress when you play challenge mode in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart?

For some people, New Game Plus modes are a lot of fun. They get to experience a story they enjoyed again, but with a little more skill required to complete it this time around. That being said, some do not like having to start over from scratch. After you beat Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’s story for the first time, you unlock Challenge Mode, which is essentially this title’s version of a New Game Plus. If you end up doing this, though, will you lose all progress?

When you start up Challenge Mode in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, the only progress you will lose in your game is the story progress. While you start that again from the beginning, all weapons, upgrades, bolts, and collectibles you have will carry over into the new mode with you. This is a pretty standard practice with modes like this since you have already completed the story, and there wouldn’t be much for you to do if you kept that progress.

While your story resets and you keep your inventory, Challenge Mode does up the difficulty. Enemies will be more formidable, but in turn, you have a new multiplier that increases bolts earned the more you avoid hits and take them down. If there are side objectives that you want to complete, we recommend doing them before you start Challenge Mode. Otherwise, if you want a greater challenge, test your skills and go for it.