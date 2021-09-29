Do you need to collect all bananas in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania?

There is no shortage of courses to play in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania. Each of the 300 courses will provide a new physics maze for you to get by with bananas thrown about the place. Of course, monkeys would usually want to grab every banana they could along the way, but should you try and grab all of them?

We would not recommend trying to grab every single banana in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania unless you are really dedicated to the game; in some cases, it will be impossible anyway. To complete each course, all you need to do is pass the end goal. Bananas will not hold you back from completion but will give you a better score and one point for each banana grabbed. Collecting them will also complete optional Missions that you can view in the main menu.

The game will call it a perfect run when you collect all bananas in a single go, but there’s no reward outside of mission completion. Finishing off missions will get you some points to spend in the Points Shop for things like characters, costumes, and more, but are purely cosmetic upgrades. We recommend playing through the game like you normally would and not stress out about bananas. There is no lives system to worry about game overs, and some levels are really tricky to collect all bananas on for no payoff.