Do you need Xbox Live or PS Plus to play Call of Duty: Warzone?

Armed with multiple large-scale competitive modes, Call of Duty: Warzone is considered to be one of the best free-to-play games on the market. The title is even updated periodically with new locations, weapons, and characters for fans to enjoy at no extra cost. However, as most games on Xbox and PlayStation require a subscription service to play online, players may wonder if the same is true for the battle royale.

Does Warzone require an Xbox Live or PS Plus membership?

Although some cosmetics and gear in Call of Duty: Warzone come at a cost, players on Xbox or PlayStation consoles do not need to own any subscription service to play the shooter. Thus, you can expect to get full access to all of its modes, weapons, and much more just by downloading the game from your system’s digital store.

Additionally, because the battle royale features crossplay, you will also be able to communicate with any of your friends, no matter their platforms. You can do this simply by either joining or inviting them in a party lobby, as the battle royale offers built-in party and text chat. However, if your friends do not own your same brand of console, you will need to add their Activision ID to play and chat alongside them.

It may be a free-to-play game, but Warzone offers more value and replayability than most titles. For instance, anyone who downloads the game will have access to all of the weapons included in Call of Duty: Vanguard, Black Ops Cold War, and Modern Warfare. Though, not every weapon is created equally. We recommend starting out using Warzone’s best Vanguard weapons, as guns like the STG44 and PPSh-41 are seen as some of the greatest in the game.