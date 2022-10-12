Does 7 Days to Die have cross platform play? Answered

7 Days to Die is a survival horror adventure that takes place in an open world in the fictional land of Navezgane, Arizona. The game is set during the aftermath of a cataclysmic third World War wherein the player must find ways to survive by locating food, shelter, and water all while fending off endless hordes of zombies now plaguing the land.

7 Days to Die can be played in either solo or co-op mode but it’s always more fun playing an apocalyptic survival game with friends. With various multiplayer titles largely integrating cross platform play into its system, we’re here to answer the question that’s on every horror fan’s mind: does 7 days to die have cross platform play?

Is 7 Days to Die cross platform?

PlayStation and Xbox players can rejoice because 7 Days to Die is cross platform between both consoles only. If you’ve got a friend playing on a different console, you will be able to join up with them to combat the walking dead.

Unfortunately, though, PC players can only play with other players on the same system. The main reason for this is because PC and console development for 7 Days to Die underwent completely different processes and were undertaken by separate companies.

The game may eventually support a multiplayer mode between consoles and PC, but as of now there is currently no news from the developers on whether PC will ever support cross platform play.

Even though 7 Days to Die was first released as an early access title back in 2013, the game is still in an Alpha state. Continuous improvements and additions are still being made to both the PC version as it is currently on patch 20.6. A console update has also been announced by developers The Fun Pimps back in June of 2022.