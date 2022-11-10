Does Among Us VR have crossplay? Answered

The popular social deduction title is now available on VR devices with the new Among Us VR video game. The game launched on Meta Quest and Steam on November 10. Given the large player base of the original Among Us title, players wonder if the VR version of the game is compatible with crossplay with the main Among Us game. Can you play Among Us VR with your friends playing on normal Among Us?

Is Among Us VR cross-platform?

The Among Us VR Support webpage confirms that crossplay functionality is enabled for the game on Meta Quest, Rift, and Steam. However, Among Us VR isn’t compatible with the main Among Us title. While both Among Us games are the same in terms of premise and execution, you can not play the titles with other people via crossplay. Among Us VR is essentially a brand-new game with a different engine, graphics, and control layout.

Among Us VR also supports cross-buy, but only within the Meta ecosystem. That means any purchases you make on the Meta Quest copy of the title, you’ll still own that same purchase on a version of the game for the Rift and vice-versa.

Among Us VR follows the same premise as the main title. In the game, players play as a group of space crewmates, and some of them are alien imposters. Innocent crewmates have to finish tasks scattered around the station and figure out who the aliens are. The Imposters have to kill all the crewmates and can use vents in the stage to trek all over the stage. All crewmates can press a button to summon everyone to a meeting room where they can use proximity chat to talk and vote out one of the crewmates.

Space Station Skeld, the original default stage of the classic game, is the only playable stage in Among Us VR, and VR matches can only include up to 10 players, with the minimum being four.