Is Among Us VR free? Answered

Among Us VR is the same old Among Us video game but now in first-person and in 3D. The game launched on Meta Quest and Steam on November 10, yet fans wonder if the new title is free. Sometimes developers will release new modes or games as free to the public as thanks for supporting the main product. Is that the case with Among US VR, or will the game cost players some money?

Is Among Us VR free?

The main Among Us game isn’t free and costs $4.99 on all digital storefronts, plus it has many in-game purchases that players can spend with real-world money. Among Us VR is actually more expansive than the base title, costing $9.99 on the Steam and Meta Quest stores. The game isn’t too pricey, but considering that you need a VR headset and other equipment to play Among Us VR, the price for it can add up.

Among Us VR only includes matches of up to 10 players, with the minimum being four. Skeld, the space station and the original default stage of the original game, is the only playable game on VR. The same rules and goals of the main Among Us game still apply to the VR version. Innocent crewmates need to finish tasks scattered around the station and discover who are the imposters. The Imposters have to kill all the crewmates and can use vents in the stage to travel around. All players can press a button to summon everyone to a meeting room where they can use proximity chat to talk and vote out one of the players.

Among Us initially launched in 2018 and became a worldwide sensation at the onset of the global 2020 COVID Pandemic. The game became a hit with children and YouTubers, making the game one of the biggest in the world for a while. The game has since gotten updates that include new in-game currencies, cosmetics, and roles for the crewmates.