Does carry weight affect movement speed in Elden Ring? Answered

There are a ton of weapons and armor to equip in Elden Ring, and all of them have different pros and cons attached to them. The heaviest armor provides the most protection, while the lightest armor allows you to zip around the battlefield, ducking and weaving to get in an attack — but both come at a high cost. Carry weight affects a few important aspects of the game, and is important to pay attention to. Does carry weight affect movement speed in Elden Ring? Let’s find out.

The answer is no, except in one specific circumstance — Overloaded. If your Equip Load ever crosses over the maximum you can have, which is governed by your Endurance stat, you become overloaded and cannot run or dodge roll — and your walk speed is slowed down as well. Outside of overloaded, walk speed and sprint speed is not affected by your load type — light load runs as fast as heavy load. Furthermore, Torrent, your horse, is unaffected as well — even when overloaded.

The difference between the load types is your dodge roll capabilities. A lighter load guarantees more i-frames (invincible frames) when dodge rolling, as well as an immediate recovery from the roll. A medium load has less, and a heavy load has even less (as well as a slowed down animation — you will land poorly and take additional time getting up, allowing your opponent time to attack you.)