Does Century: Age of Ashes have controller support?

Century: Age of Ashes is an epic free-to-play game that puts you in control of a dragon rider. You must fly around each map and game mode tackling enemies and other players using all manner of firebreathing abilities. However, controlling a dragon isn’t easy, and it may not be intuitive for those who are used to using controllers. That’s why we’ve put together this guide for the game’s controller support.

Use whatever control scheme you want

Century: Age of Ashes features full support for Bluetooth controllers. While using a keyboard and mouse is still a viable option for anyone who prefers that control scheme, we’ve been using an Xbox One Wireless Controller during every session with the game so far. The controls feel fluid and have clearly been tested and optimized by those who prefer them so that all users feel comfortable while playing.

Of course, you may not be happy with the control scheme out of the box. For example, directional controls are a particularly controversial topic, and the game has them inverted by default. To change this, you need to navigate to the controls menu in the game’s settings, where you can alter the controls to create a setup that you’re incredibly pleased with.