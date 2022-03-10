Century: Age of Ashes brings its reign of fire to Xbox Series X/S today

Today, developer Playwing’s dragon dogfighting game has been released for Xbox Series X/S. Until now, the game was exclusively available on PC, but thanks to a focus on slick controller support and an addictive free-to-play model, Microsoft has helped bring this title to an entirely new player base.

After initially launching on PC, the game quickly garnered more than 1 million players. Now, not only is it free on Xbox Series X/S, but all Game Pass subscribers can download an exclusive bundle for it from March 14. The bundle includes a 14-day XP booster, 500 Gems, and the Epic Hjørrani Savannah.

Xbox Series X/S is only the beginning for Playwing. It plans to bring Century: Age of Ashes to many more platforms and sets a precedent early with crossplay. The game already has full crossplay functionality between Xbox Series X/S and PC. In addition, any PC player will be able to take their account and continue playing on it will all of their previously unlocked content because Playwing has ensured that cross-platform progression is possible.

In Century: Age of Ashes, players play one of three roles and battle it out in various game modes for superiority in the skies. Each class has different abilities, allowing players to hide and attack from the shadows, create a poisonous cloud to get passive kills or take enemies face-to-face with mighty fire blasts.